Key developments on North Korea this week

May 21, 2021

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

May 14 -- Moon, U.S. intelligence chief discuss alliance, N. Korea issues

18 -- U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell

19 -- U.S. goal remains complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: State Dept.

20 -- U.S. lawmaker proposes bill calling for declaration to end Korean War

-- Moon meets Pelosi, discusses alliance, N. Korea, vaccines
