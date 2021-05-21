Key developments on North Korea this week
All News 16:00 May 21, 2021
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
May 14 -- Moon, U.S. intelligence chief discuss alliance, N. Korea issues
18 -- U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
19 -- U.S. goal remains complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
20 -- U.S. lawmaker proposes bill calling for declaration to end Korean War
-- Moon meets Pelosi, discusses alliance, N. Korea, vaccines
(END)
