Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N.K. propaganda outlet slams S. Korea's biennial integrated defense drill
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Sunday criticized South Korea's ongoing biennial rear area training and recent joint exercise with the United States, warning that it will only "stab itself in the eyes" by confronting the North.
Last week, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) kicked off the Hwarang training in the southeastern city of Daegu and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province as part of efforts to maintain an integrated defense posture. The exercise is slated to run until November in five different regions.
"(South Korea's) move for military buildup and drills are strictly based on its plan to preemptively strike our Republic and is a factor that further aggravates the already critical tension on the Korean Peninsula," Tongil Voice said.
N.K. propaganda website calls 1980 pro-democracy movement 'historic event' in anti-fascism movement
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday described a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in South Korea as a "historic event" in the anti-fascism movement, highlighting people's fearless fight in the face of a bloody crackdown.
On Tuesday, South Korea marks the 41st anniversary of the May 18 uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju quelled ruthlessly by the military junta led by then Gen. Chun Doo-hwan. The crackdown left more than 200 people killed and 1,800 others wounded.
"The Gwangju people's uprising is a historic event that shines in the history of South Korean people's anti-fascism struggle," DPRK Today, one of the North's propaganda websites, said. "It is the first and biggest ever in the modern history of struggle in eastern countries."
N.K. accuses Western countries of spreading falsehoods to meddle in internal affairs of other countries
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday accused Western countries of spreading false information "under the signboard of freedom of speech" in an attempt to meddle in the internal affairs of other states.
The ministry made the criticism in an article posted on its website, saying that "some specific states" are interfering with the internal affairs of other sovereign countries after spreading false information while posing as "guardians of freedom."
Such false information is spread through various social media to cause confusion in target countries and lead to their disintegration from within, the North said, claiming that such social unrest is then used as justification for interference.
N.K. premier visits limestone mine in latest economic inspection trip
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun visited a limestone mine and a collective farm north of Pyongyang, state media reported Wednesday, the latest in a series of on-site inspection trips to economic development sites across the country.
The visit to the Sunchon Limestone Mine and the Phyongri Co-op Farm in Sunchon, about 50 km north of Pyongyang, is the third field inspection trip that Kim has made in less than a week as the country struggles to rebuild its economy amid international sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.
On Sunday, state media reported that Kim visited the east coast cities of Tanchon and Hungnam to inspect Tanchon Power Station No. 5 and the Hungnam Fertilizer Complex. Three days earlier, state media said he traveled all the way to the northwestern city of Samjiyon near the border with China to visit construction sites.
N. Korea slams Japan for seeking to revise pacifist constitution
SEOU, May 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea condemned Japan on Wednesday for pushing to revise its pacifist constitution, calling the move a "declaration of war against humankind."
The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) made the criticism as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga mentioned the need to discuss the possible revision of its war-renouncing constitution earlier this month to officially recognize its self-defense forces by the law.
"Japan has made desperate efforts to turn itself, which renounced war, into a war-capable country, remaining unchanged in its wild ambition for launching reinvasion to avenge the past defeat," KCNA said in a commentary.
N. Korea opens regional hospital for better medical service amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has opened a large hospital in an eastern province to provide better medical service to the people outside its capital, state media said Thursday as the country continues its fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.
An opening ceremony took place Wednesday for the hospital renovated from the People's Hospital of South Hamgyong Province, with provincial party leaders in attendance, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The hospital "has been turned into a comprehensive medical service base designed to improve the health of the people," the KCNA said.
