Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Court dismisses civic groups' request to ban N. Korea founder's memoirs
SEOUL, May 16 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court has dismissed local civic groups' request to block the sales and distribution of memoirs of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung, judicial sources said Sunday.
According to the sources, the Seoul Western District Court rejected Thursday an injunction sought by several conservative organizations, including the New Paradigm of Korea, to ban the sales of the eight-volume memoirs, titled "With the Century."
The book was printed here by a local publishing company on April 1 for the first time since they were published by the North Korean regime in the early 1990s.
------------
Ministry voices disappointment over N. Korea's decision to pull out of World Cup qualifiers
SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Monday expressed disappointment over North Korea's final decision to withdraw from a World Cup qualifier set to take place in the South next month.
On Sunday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the withdrawal of the North from the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
"The unification ministry has maintained the stance that it is desirable to use the World Cup and other international games as an opportunity for inter-Korean exchange in sports," Lee Jong-joo, the ministry's spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.
------------
Employment rate of N.K. defectors drops 3.8 pct points last year amid pandemic: ministry
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The employment rate of North Korean defectors in South Korea fell 3.8 percentage points last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry released the latest data in a new master plan on settlement support for North Korea defectors for 2021-2023 and the implementation plan for this year.
The employment rate of North Korean defectors last year was 54.4 percent, down from the previous year's 58.2 percent, behind that of South Korean-born citizens (60.4 percent).
------------
Unification minister calls for nonpartisan support for ratification of 2018 summit agreement with N.K.
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young called Thursday for nonpartisan parliamentary support for the ratification of a 2018 inter-Korean summit agreement, saying such cross-border issues should be shielded from "wasteful" political controversies.
Lee made the remark during a forum in Seoul, saying that the government will soon officially ask for the ratification of the "Panmunjom Declaration" signed by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after their first summit at the truce border village of Panmunjom in April 2018.
The declaration calls for the two Koreas to cooperate in reducing tensions, expanding cross-border exchanges and working toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Little progress has been made since the no-deal summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in early 2019.
------------
Unification minister hopes for S. Korea-U.S. summit to create new momentum for dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Friday expressed hope that this week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden will provide new momentum for dialogue with North Korea.
Moon and Biden are set to hold their first face-to-face summit talks in Washington on Friday (U.S. time), with North Korea expected to be one of the key agenda items, along with cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine and semiconductor supplies.
The summit comes after the U.S. completed its monthslong review of its policy on North Korea, which it says will take "calibrated, practical" steps to rid the reclusive regime of its nuclear arsenal.
(END)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
