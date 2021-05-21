Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Moon, U.S. intelligence chief discuss alliance, N. Korea issues
SEOUL, May 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had "in-depth" discussions with a visiting top U.S. intelligence official on issues related to the bilateral alliance and North Korea, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.
Moon greeted U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines at his office and expressed hope that Seoul-Washington cooperation on intelligence will further develop and the alliance will further solidify, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Haines was quoted as replying that the alliance is not just about security but also about such universal values as democracy, peace and human rights.
------------
U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
WASHINGTON, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden will build on a 2018 summit agreement with North Korea, White House Asia czar Kurt Campbell said Tuesday, extending overtures to Pyongyang after completing a monthslong policy review on the North.
"Our policy review took a careful look at everything that has been tried before. Our efforts will build on Singapore and other agreements made by previous administrations," Campbell, White House policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, said in a written interview with Yonhap News Agency.
It marks the first time a ranking U.S. official has said on the record that the Biden administration will inherit the denuclearization agreement signed in Singapore by former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018.
------------
U.S. goal remains complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States' goal is to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday, ahead of an upcoming summit this week between the leaders of South Korea and the United States.
The summit between President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, is expected to partly focus on ways to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table.
"When it comes to DPRK. I can't underscore enough that our goal remains clear -- that our goal is a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Jalina Porter, principal deputy spokesperson, said in a telephonic press briefing. DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
------------
Moon's push for engagement with N. Korea could create tension with U.S.: CRS report
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's calls for aggressive engagement with North Korea could create tension with the United States, a recent congressional report said.
The Congressional Research Service (CRS) report comes as Moon is in Washington this week for his first in-person summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss North Korea and alliance issues, as well as COVID-19 vaccine cooperation.
"Although Moon has welcomed the mention of diplomacy, his preference for more aggressive engagement with North Korea could create tensions with the United States," the report updated Tuesday said.
------------
New U.S. policy on N.K. designed to be 'flexible' to enable 'best chance of diplomatic success': official
WASHINGTON, May 20 (Yonhap) -- The new North Korea policy of the Joe Biden administration is designed to be flexible to enable the "best chance of diplomatic success" by learning from past unsuccessful efforts, a senior U.S. administration official said Thursday.
"We are not going to lay out exactly our diplomatic strategy here and now, I would simply say that we've tried to design it to be flexible," the official told reporters while speaking on condition of anonymity.
"We understand where previous efforts in the past had difficulties, and we're determined to try to learn from those past efforts to give ourselves the best chance of diplomatic success," he said.
------------
U.S. lawmaker proposes bill calling for declaration to end Korean War
WASHINGTON, May 20 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. lawmaker proposed a bill on Thursday that calls for U.S. efforts to declare a formal end to the Korean War and exchange liaison offices with North Korea.
The bill, proposed by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA), also seeks to require the State Department to consider lifting its travel ban on North Korea for Korean Americans with separated families in the North.
"The United States should pursue a sustained and credible diplomatic process to achieve an end to the Korean War, and every effort should be made to avoid military confrontation with North Korea," says the bill, titled "Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act."
------------
Moon meets Pelosi, discusses alliance, N. Korea, vaccines
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 20 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had discussions Thursday with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders on ways to promote "substantive" cooperation between the allies, Cheong Wa Dae said.
In the session held on Capitol Hill, they had "in-depth" consultations on bilateral relations, Korean Peninsula issues, COVID-19 vaccines and global supply chains of high-tech industries.
Moon pointed out that the Seoul-Washington alliance has played a pivotal role in regional peace and prosperity over the past seven decades.
(END)
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
NCT Dream's 1st full album becomes 'million seller'
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
Frieze art fair to open in Seoul starting 2022
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
Auto exports jump 53 pct on base effect, economic recovery
-
K-pop rookie aespa says avatar concept is its unique edge
-
(LEAD) U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
-
Two dead, six injured in car crash, building collapse
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(Yonhap Feature) Japanese TV personality's choice draws attention as Seoul seeks to embrace diverse forms of family
-
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 3 weeks: PM
-
S. Korea confirms 1st 'breakthrough' COVID-19 case