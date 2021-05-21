KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamyangFood 84,900 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,400 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 440,000 DN 4,500
KCC 336,000 0
SKBP 112,500 DN 500
TaekwangInd 1,174,000 UP 10,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,670 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,230 DN 50
Daewoong 37,600 UP 700
KAL 29,550 DN 250
NEXENTIRE 7,900 DN 140
CHONGKUNDANG 129,000 0
AmoreG 73,400 DN 3,000
HyundaiMtr 227,500 UP 3,000
HITEJINRO 36,100 DN 350
Yuhan 64,000 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 DN 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 114,000 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 40,300 DN 700
Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 207,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,850 UP 50
Kogas 31,700 UP 200
Hanwha 30,800 0
DB HiTek 54,100 UP 1,600
JWPHARMA 28,100 DN 350
LGInt 33,250 DN 600
DongkukStlMill 24,000 0
CJ 104,500 DN 4,500
Daesang 27,900 DN 600
SKNetworks 5,530 DN 60
ORION Holdings 17,100 DN 100
DOOSAN 74,500 DN 3,200
DL 83,600 DN 1,100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,600 DN 200
KIA CORP. 82,700 UP 2,400
SK hynix 122,500 0
Youngpoong 694,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,600 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 48,800 DN 2,700
