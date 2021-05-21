SamyangFood 84,900 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,400 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 440,000 DN 4,500

KCC 336,000 0

SKBP 112,500 DN 500

TaekwangInd 1,174,000 UP 10,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,670 DN 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,230 DN 50

Daewoong 37,600 UP 700

KAL 29,550 DN 250

NEXENTIRE 7,900 DN 140

CHONGKUNDANG 129,000 0

AmoreG 73,400 DN 3,000

HyundaiMtr 227,500 UP 3,000

HITEJINRO 36,100 DN 350

Yuhan 64,000 UP 600

CJ LOGISTICS 169,500 DN 500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 114,000 UP 1,500

ShinhanGroup 40,300 DN 700

Hyundai M&F INS 23,600 DN 450

SamsungF&MIns 207,000 UP 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,850 UP 50

Kogas 31,700 UP 200

Hanwha 30,800 0

DB HiTek 54,100 UP 1,600

JWPHARMA 28,100 DN 350

LGInt 33,250 DN 600

DongkukStlMill 24,000 0

CJ 104,500 DN 4,500

Daesang 27,900 DN 600

SKNetworks 5,530 DN 60

ORION Holdings 17,100 DN 100

DOOSAN 74,500 DN 3,200

DL 83,600 DN 1,100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,600 DN 200

KIA CORP. 82,700 UP 2,400

SK hynix 122,500 0

Youngpoong 694,000 DN 9,000

HyundaiEng&Const 52,600 DN 600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 48,800 DN 2,700

(MORE)