KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KEPCO E&C 49,500 DN 2,900
BukwangPharm 20,850 UP 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,900 UP 400
F&F Holdings 63,000 DN 27,000
GCH Corp 37,300 DN 400
SGBC 95,900 UP 5,300
LG Corp. 126,500 0
Nongshim 285,500 UP 500
Shinsegae 302,000 DN 9,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,500 UP 500
Hyosung 100,500 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 22,400 DN 250
L&L 13,800 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 UP 1,700
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,500 DN 800
LOTTE 35,750 DN 1,050
Binggrae 60,000 DN 800
LotteChilsung 154,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 50,000 DN 800
SamsungElec 80,100 UP 600
NHIS 13,200 DN 300
SK Discovery 53,000 UP 300
LS 69,400 DN 2,400
GC Corp 368,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 43,700 DN 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,550 DN 250
POSCO 360,000 DN 5,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 41,200 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 643,000 UP 7,000
SPC SAMLIP 83,300 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 180,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,500 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,565 DN 185
KPIC 271,000 DN 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,000 0
SKC 131,000 UP 500
GS Retail 36,600 DN 400
Ottogi 549,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 38,000 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,600 DN 250
(MORE)
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
NCT Dream's 1st full album becomes 'million seller'
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
Frieze art fair to open in Seoul starting 2022
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
Moon, U.S. intelligence chief discuss alliance, N. Korea issues
-
Auto exports jump 53 pct on base effect, economic recovery
-
K-pop rookie aespa says avatar concept is its unique edge
-
Two dead, six injured in car crash, building collapse
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 3 weeks: PM
-
(News Focus) Korean firms set to make splash with massive US investment plans in line with bilateral summit
-
(Yonhap Feature) Japanese TV personality's choice draws attention as Seoul seeks to embrace diverse forms of family