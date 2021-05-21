Asiana Airlines 15,350 DN 150

COWAY 80,000 DN 1,700

SamsungEng 19,200 DN 550

LOTTE SHOPPING 112,000 DN 1,000

IBK 10,500 DN 300

SAMSUNG C&T 137,500 DN 1,500

PanOcean 6,700 DN 230

SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 DN 50

CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 150

KT 31,100 DN 1,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL217500 DN4500

LOTTE TOUR 19,850 DN 700

LG Uplus 14,650 DN 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 83,700 DN 1,200

KT&G 82,500 DN 300

DHICO 13,900 UP 100

Doosanfc 40,900 UP 250

LG Display 22,800 UP 400

Kangwonland 25,650 DN 350

NAVER 360,000 UP 9,000

Kakao 117,000 UP 3,500

NCsoft 853,000 UP 31,000

KIWOOM 124,000 0

DSME 34,100 DN 500

DSINFRA 10,600 0

DWEC 7,570 DN 150

DongwonF&B 225,000 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 40,500 DN 1,600

LGH&H 1,507,000 DN 10,000

LGCHEM 894,000 DN 9,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,000 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 149,500 0

Celltrion 268,500 DN 1,500

Huchems 21,800 DN 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 162,000 UP 4,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,800 DN 1,700

KIH 103,000 UP 500

LOTTE Himart 38,550 DN 1,100

GS 46,150 DN 750

