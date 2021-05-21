KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 15,350 DN 150
COWAY 80,000 DN 1,700
SamsungEng 19,200 DN 550
LOTTE SHOPPING 112,000 DN 1,000
IBK 10,500 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 137,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 6,700 DN 230
SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 150
KT 31,100 DN 1,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL217500 DN4500
LOTTE TOUR 19,850 DN 700
LG Uplus 14,650 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 83,700 DN 1,200
KT&G 82,500 DN 300
DHICO 13,900 UP 100
Doosanfc 40,900 UP 250
LG Display 22,800 UP 400
Kangwonland 25,650 DN 350
NAVER 360,000 UP 9,000
Kakao 117,000 UP 3,500
NCsoft 853,000 UP 31,000
KIWOOM 124,000 0
DSME 34,100 DN 500
DSINFRA 10,600 0
DWEC 7,570 DN 150
DongwonF&B 225,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 40,500 DN 1,600
LGH&H 1,507,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 894,000 DN 9,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 149,500 0
Celltrion 268,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 21,800 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,000 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 88,800 DN 1,700
KIH 103,000 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 38,550 DN 1,100
GS 46,150 DN 750
(MORE)
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
NCT Dream's 1st full album becomes 'million seller'
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
Frieze art fair to open in Seoul starting 2022
-
-
-
Moon, U.S. intelligence chief discuss alliance, N. Korea issues
-
Auto exports jump 53 pct on base effect, economic recovery
-
K-pop rookie aespa says avatar concept is its unique edge
-
Two dead, six injured in car crash, building collapse
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 3 weeks: PM
-
(News Focus) Korean firms set to make splash with massive US investment plans in line with bilateral summit
-
(Yonhap Feature) Japanese TV personality's choice draws attention as Seoul seeks to embrace diverse forms of family