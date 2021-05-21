KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 29,900 DN 800
LIG Nex1 39,500 DN 150
Fila Holdings 54,100 DN 2,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,700 DN 1,400
HANWHA LIFE 3,765 DN 145
AMOREPACIFIC 283,500 DN 6,500
FOOSUNG 10,000 0
SK Innovation 280,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 40,900 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 56,300 DN 1,700
Hansae 24,400 DN 1,100
LG HAUSYS 98,400 DN 1,600
Youngone Corp 46,250 DN 2,900
CSWIND 72,700 UP 800
GKL 16,950 DN 850
KOLON IND 59,200 UP 500
HanmiPharm 345,500 DN 7,000
BNK Financial Group 7,720 DN 240
emart 151,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY485 50 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 56,200 DN 1,200
HANJINKAL 64,200 DN 1,800
DoubleUGames 64,800 DN 700
CUCKOO 138,500 DN 4,000
COSMAX 116,500 DN 3,000
MANDO 62,200 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 861,000 DN 30,000
INNOCEAN 59,600 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 48,400 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,050 DN 700
Netmarble 135,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S71400 DN1400
ORION 118,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,350 UP 450
BGF Retail 174,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 251,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 28,050 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 10,900 DN 250
HYBE 261,500 DN 4,500
