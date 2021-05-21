Seoul stocks finish lower on profit-taking
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed in negative terrain on Friday as investors sold stocks to lock in profits. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.86 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 3,156.42 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 787 million shares worth some 14.6 trillion won (US$13 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 674 to 189.
Foreigners sold a net 135 billion won, while retail investors purchased 59 billion won. Institutions offloaded a net 59 billion won.
Stocks opened strong, tracking a 1.77 percent gain on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Expectations of a local economic rebound also grew on the 53.3 percent on-year increase in local exports in the first 20 days of May.
But the stock market came under selling pressure as investors sold to cash in profits after the key index neared the 3,200-point mark.
Investor doubts about early inflation lingered in local financial markets, pegging the KOSPI's gains.
"The KOSPI seems to have lost its direction at the moment," said DS Investment & Securities analyst Yang Hye-jeong.
"Such conditions may last for another month or two, until we have more data on the second-quarter earnings," she said.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 0.75 percent to 80,100 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix closed unchanged at 122,500 won.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 2.56 percent to 360,000 won, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics dipped 3.37 percent to 861,000 won.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 1 percent to 894,000 won, but top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 1.34 percent to 227,500 won. Giant steelmaker POSCO retreated 1.37 percent to 360,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,127.0 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
NCT Dream's 1st full album becomes 'million seller'
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
Frieze art fair to open in Seoul starting 2022
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
Moon, U.S. intelligence chief discuss alliance, N. Korea issues
-
Auto exports jump 53 pct on base effect, economic recovery
-
K-pop rookie aespa says avatar concept is its unique edge
-
Two dead, six injured in car crash, building collapse
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 3 weeks: PM
-
(News Focus) Korean firms set to make splash with massive US investment plans in line with bilateral summit
-
(Yonhap Feature) Japanese TV personality's choice draws attention as Seoul seeks to embrace diverse forms of family