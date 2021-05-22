Seoul stocks to move in tight range next week on tapering jitters
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are likely to fluctuate in a tight range next week, as fears about early post-pandemic inflation continue to weigh on the market, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 3,156.42 points Friday, nearly unchanged from 3,153.32 points a week ago.
Stocks traded choppy as the possibility of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve increased market jitters about early post-pandemic inflation.
Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida soothed the markets Monday by noting that the inflation concerns seem premature. Yet the Fed's latest minutes, revealed Thursday, added pressure on risk assets by mentioning such a possibility for the first time.
This week, foreigners sold a net 1.59 trillion won (US$1.41 billion) on the main bourse, while individuals bought a net 960 billion won. Institutions purchased a net 607 billion won.
Inflation concerns will continue to impact the local stock market in the coming week, in addition to the uncertainties related to riskier assets, such as cryptocurrencies, analysts said.
"Investor doubts will not go away despite the Fed's reiteration of its 'not-yet' stance -- the latest minutes indicate that uncertainties will continue down the road until the prices stabilize at a lower level," NH Investment & Securities analyst Kim Young-hwan said.
"The latest market routs over cryptocurrencies are also agitating the global asset markets, giving investors the impression that the financial markets are under unusually high volatility," he said.
Brokerage experts' forecast for the second-quarter corporate earnings remained high, easing concerns of valuation pressure.
In the first quarter, the combined net profit of the companies listed on the main bourse KOSPI soared by 361 percent to 49.1 trillion won (US$43.4 billion) on a consolidated basis, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX).
The ratio of operating income to sales, a key gauge of corporate profitability, rose 4.37 percentage points to 8.25 percent.
