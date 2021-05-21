S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 21, 2021
All News 16:30 May 21, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.593 0.598 -0.5
2-year TB 0.898 0.909 -1.1
3-year TB 1.095 1.103 -0.8
10-year TB 2.123 2.135 -1.2
2-year MSB 0.911 0.919 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.861 1.869 -0.8
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0
(END)
