(LEAD) Moon-Biden summit to cover topic of abolishing missile guideline: official
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- The upcoming summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Washington is expected to cover the topic of abolishing the guideline on Seoul's missile use, officials said Thursday.
A senior Cheong Wa Dae official accompanying Moon on his U.S. trip told pool reporters that Seoul's diplomatic and security officials have had the "will and idea of resolving the issue of abolishing the missile guideline" before the end of the president's term.
-----------------
S. Korea confirms 1st 'breakthrough' COVID-19 case
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday confirmed the first case of so-called breakthrough COVID-19 infection, in which a person tests positive for the novel coronavirus even after being fully vaccinated.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the person in his or her 20s, whose identity has been withheld, contracted COVID-19 more than 14 days after receiving two doses of a vaccine.
-----------------
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets final nod in S. Korea
SEOUL -- A panel of medical experts on Friday said the vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna Inc. showed enough efficacy and safety, and recommended the use of the product.
In the previous two rounds of review on Moderna's two full-dose regimen, the panel already concluded that the product is eligible for all adults.
-----------------
(LEAD) Unification minister hopes for S. Korea-U.S. summit to create new momentum for dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Friday expressed hope that this week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden will provide new momentum for dialogue with North Korea.
Moon and Biden are set to hold their first face-to-face summit talks in Washington on Friday (U.S. time), with North Korea expected to be one of the key agenda items, along with cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine and semiconductor supplies.
-----------------
(LEAD) Expert says it's time S. Korea makes strategic choice between U.S., China
SEOUL -- South Korea should make a strategic decision in the face of intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, an American expert said Friday, warning that Seoul has been increasingly isolated from the region's multilateral diplomacy due to its "ambivalent" stance.
Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, made the point in a presentation for a seminar on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, saying that such isolation will ultimately leave South Korea to deal with China alone.
-----------------
(LEAD) New cases back under 600, virus curbs extended for 3 weeks
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell below 600 on Friday, as health authorities decided to extend the current distancing rules for another three weeks amid continued cluster inflections and spreading variant cases.
The country reported 561 more COVID-19 cases, including 542 local infections, raising the total caseload to 134,678, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
NCT Dream's 1st full album becomes 'million seller'
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
Frieze art fair to open in Seoul starting 2022
Auto exports jump 53 pct on base effect, economic recovery
K-pop rookie aespa says avatar concept is its unique edge
(LEAD) U.S. will build on Singapore agreement with N. Korea: Campbell
Two dead, six injured in car crash, building collapse
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
(Yonhap Feature) Japanese TV personality's choice draws attention as Seoul seeks to embrace diverse forms of family
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 3 weeks: PM
(News Focus) Korean firms set to make splash with massive US investment plans in line with bilateral summit