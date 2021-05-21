S. Korea's envoy to Japan to present credentials to Japanese Emperor
TOKYO/SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il is set to present his credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito next week, four months after his arrival in Tokyo, Japan said Friday.
The move came as Japan's Cabinet set Monday as the date, when Kang and Kenyan ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina will present their credentials to Naruhito.
Kang arrived in Tokyo on Jan. 22 to take up the post and has since presented a copy of his credentials to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
It remains unclear whether Kang could hold his first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi following a credentials presentation ceremony.
South Korea has been seeking to mend ties with Japan to explore opportunities to reengage with North Korea and ensure close relations with the new U.S. administration of Joe Biden, whose foreign policy centers on strengthening regional alliances.
South Korea and Japan are close economic partners and key allies of the United States, though they have long been in conflict over territory and other historical disputes.
