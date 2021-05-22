Moon meets Biden at medal-awarding ceremony for Korean War veteran
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a White House Medal of Honor ceremony Friday to honor a Korean War veteran.
Moon was invited by President Joe Biden to the event held in advance of their first summit talks.
Biden presented Ralph Puckett Jr., a 94-year-old retired Army colonel, with the Medal of Honor, the most prestigious military distinction, for his acts of "conspicuous gallantry" during the 1950-53 Korean War.
Biden's decision to honor him in person, in front of the South Korean president, was viewed as aimed at demonstrating the importance of the alliance born seven decades ago.
As a young first lieutenant commanding the 8th U.S. Army Ranger Company in November of 1950, Puckett led the capture and defense of a strategically important site, named Hill 205, during the war against an overwhelming Chinese attack.
In the midst of enemy fire, he left the safety of his position and intentionally ran into an open area three times to attract the attention of Chinese forces, allowing his fellow soldiers to locate and destroy their positions, according to the White House.
"Puckett's extraordinary heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service," it said.
