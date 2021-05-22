Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) Moon meets Biden at medal-awarding ceremony for Korean War veteran

All News 04:03 May 22, 2021

By Lee Chi-dong

WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a White House Medal of Honor ceremony Friday to honor a Korean War veteran.

Moon was invited by President Joe Biden to the event held in advance of their first summit talks.

Biden presented Ralph Puckett Jr., a 94-year-old retired Army colonel, with the Medal of Honor, the most prestigious military distinction, for his acts of "conspicuous gallantry" during the 1950-53 Korean War.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden during a Medal of Honor ceremony for a Korean War veteran at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

Biden's decision to honor him in person, in front of the South Korean president, was viewed as demonstrating the importance of the alliance born seven decades ago.

Biden said the alliance sprang from the courage, determination and sacrifice of Korean troops fighting shoulder to shoulder with Americans.

"Having you here today is an important recognition of all that our nation has achieved together, both of them," he told Moon at the outset of the ceremony held just ahead of their summit talks.

Moon replied he was honored to become the first foreign leader to attend the U.S. government's ceremony of its kind to award the highest military decoration.

Without the sacrifice of Puckett and other Korean War veterans, he said, South Korea couldn't have risen from the ashes of the war to have freedom and democracy.

Korean people saw the "great spirit of America" marching toward peace and freedom through the American soldiers and "their act of gallantry, sacrifice and friendship will forever be remembered," he said.

Ralph Puckett Jr., a Korean War veteran, is flanked by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden as they take a commemorative photo at the White House on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

Ending the ceremony, Moon and Biden took a commemorate photo with Puckett and his family. The leaders knelt next to the veteran, who was sitting on a chair, in an apparent show of respect for him. Puckett appeared at the venue on a wheelchair.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in hugs Ralph Puckett Jr., a retired Army colonel, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on May 21, 2021, for his heroism in the Korean War. (Yonhap)

As a young first lieutenant commanding an 8th U.S. Army Ranger company in November 1950, Puckett led the capture and defense of a strategically important site, Hill 205, against an overwhelming Chinese attack.

In the midst of enemy fire, he left the safety of his position and ran into an open area three times to attract the attention of Chinese forces, allowing his fellow soldiers to locate and destroy their positions, according to the White House.

"Puckett's extraordinary heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service," it said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony for a Korean War veteran at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)

