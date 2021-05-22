U.S., S. Korea share strong economic ties: White House spokeswoman
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States share a long history of close economic ties, a White House spokeswoman said Friday, expressing hope for increased economic cooperation between the two countries.
Jen Psaki made the remark as South Korean President Moon Jae-in was holding a bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.
"As you know, there was a big announcement that was made today, which we welcomed, which is significant investments in the United States by South Korean companies," the spokeswoman said in a press briefing.
A group of leading South Korean firms announced plans to invest a combined total of nearly US$40 billion in the United States, including $17 billion by Samsung Electronics Co. alone, in a business roundtable attended by Moon here in Washington earlier in the day.
Psaki said the fresh investments reflected "the long-standing close economic ties" between the two countries and the U.S. expects there to be "continued opportunities for those types of economic engagements and cooperation."
Her remarks came in response to a question on how the Biden administration seeks to win Seoul's support in its growing competition with China, the largest economic and trade partner for not only South Korea but many other U.S. allies in Asia, including Japan.
"First, let me say that it should send a clear message about the importance of these partnerships and alliances that the first two bilateral meetings the president has had after today are with Japan and South Korea," she said.
Biden held his first bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Washington on April 16. His summit with Moon this week marks his second in-person meeting with a foreign leader since he took office on Jan. 20.
Psaki noted that even as allies, South Korea and the United States may hold different views on some aspects of the U.S.-China relationship.
"And that will be a part of our discussion and a part of what we understand going into these discussions that are ongoing now," said the spokeswoman. "But, you know, at the end of the day, we feel there's areas of cooperation and partnership with South Korea."
Psaki also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the United States and its two Asian allies -- South Korea and Japan.
"First, we continue to promote expanded trilateral U.S.-South Korea-Japan cooperation," she said.
"We not only want to strengthen America's relationship with our allies but also between our allies, and nowhere is that more important than between South Korea and Japan."
