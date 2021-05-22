(LEAD) Biden says U.S. will provide COVID-19 vaccines for all S. Korean troops
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; CHANGES headline)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday his country will provide full COVID-19 vaccinations for all 550,000 South Korean troops and enter a partnership with Seoul on global vaccine supply.
Biden made the announcement at a joint press conference with President Moon Jae-in at the White House following their summit talks.
"There are 550,000 Korean soldiers, sailors, airmen who work in close contact with the American forces in Korea," the U.S. president said. "We'll provide full vaccinations for all 550,000 of those Korean forces engaging with American forces on a regular basis, both for their sake, as well as the sake of the American forces."
Some 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea as a deterrent against North Korean aggression.
Moon thanked Biden for the pledge, calling it a meaningful step demonstrating the special history of the bilateral alliance.
He said he expects the U.S. to announce details of the plan as it becomes ready.
Moon also revealed that the two leaders agreed to form a global comprehensive partnership for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, saying U.S. advanced technology will combine with South Korea's production capacity.
The project will help accelerate the end of the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing the world's vaccine supply, he said.
"In particular, it will contribute to vaccine supply in the Indo-Pacific region, and in the process, be of great help to securing a stable supply for South Korea, too," Moon said.
South Korea has experienced a shortage of vaccines and Moon's trip to Washington was partly aimed at securing a deal on increasing supply for his country.
