(News Focus) Moon-Biden summit agreement broadens alliance amid Sino-U.S. rivalry

"From a long-term perspective, the Biden administration has focused on rebuilding America's internal capacities to respond to China's rise while avoiding direct confrontation, and to that end, what is required is the group of allies that can contribute to the U.S. economy and a reshaping of supply chains for core, strategic industries to keep China in check," Kim Heung-kyu, the head of the U.S.-China Policy Institute at Ajou University, said.