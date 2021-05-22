Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

May 22, 2021

SEOUL, May. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/14 Sunny 0

Incheon 21/14 Sunny 0

Suwon 24/13 Sunny 0

Cheongju 26/13 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/13 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 27/13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 31/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/13 Sunny 0

Gwangju 26/13 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 28/14 Sunny 0

Busan 24/15 Sunny 0

