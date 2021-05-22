Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 22, 2021
SEOUL, May. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/14 Sunny 0
Incheon 21/14 Sunny 0
Suwon 24/13 Sunny 0
Cheongju 26/13 Sunny 0
Daejeon 26/13 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 27/13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 31/16 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/13 Sunny 0
Gwangju 26/13 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 28/14 Sunny 0
Busan 24/15 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
NCT Dream's 1st full album becomes 'million seller'
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
Most Saved
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
S. Korea confirms 1st 'breakthrough' COVID-19 case
-
(Yonhap Feature) Japanese TV personality's choice draws attention as Seoul seeks to embrace diverse forms of family
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
S. Korea to extend current social distancing measures for 3 weeks: PM
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions