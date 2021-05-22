Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea-U.S. summit statement to include support for Panmunjom Declaration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Sluggish domestic demand while exports make 'quantum jump' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon, Biden to abolish flight range cap of South Korean missiles (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. discuss missile guidelines, nuclear energy cooperation (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S. near agreement on completely eliminating 'missile limits' after 42 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea-U.S. alliance back on track with cooperation for vaccine, elimination of missile limits (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Leaders of S. Korea, U.S. agree on N.K. policy based on Panmunjom Declaration (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea nears securing 'missile sovereignty' after 42 years (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung's 20 tln-won investment in U.S. foundry plant (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon-Biden statement to include support for Panmunjom Declaration (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)