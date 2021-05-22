Moon meets Cardinal Wilton Gregory, requests support for Korea peace, racial harmony
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, May 22 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Saturday with the archbishop of Washington, D.C., Wilton Gregory, and talked about peace on the Korean Peninsula, racial harmony and the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon briefed the cardinal on the results of his summit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden the previous day. Moon and Biden agreed to work together to overcome the coronavirus crisis and achieve the complete denuclearization of Korea and permanent peace.
The president asked the Catholic community to continue its support so that the allies can complete common tasks, according to his office.
Moon also expressed regret over increased reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States, noting that the archbishop has long stressed the importance of racial harmony.
In October last year, he became the first African American cardinal in Catholic history.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
