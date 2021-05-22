Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) S. Korea's Samsung Biologics signs contract with Moderna on vaccine production

All News 23:23 May 22, 2021
This computer-generated image shows Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!