Container cargo volume at seaports up 5.7 pct in April
SEOUL, May 23 (Yonhap) -- The volume of container cargo processed at South Korea's seaports rose 5.7 percent on-year in April amid hope for global recovery from the economic fallout of the new coronavirus pandemic, the country's oceans ministry said Sunday.
Container cargo processed at the seaports reached 2.58 million twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) in April, compared with 2.44 million TEUs, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Processed export-import container cargo jumped 6.3 percent on-year to reach 1.48 million TEUs in April on the back of improved trade with the United States.
Export cargo jumped 8 percent to 720,000 TEUs, and imports also advanced 4.8 percent to 760,000 TEUs.
The ministry said that despite economic uncertainties stemming from the pandemic, the volume of export-import cargo is expected to further grow down the road as major countries are rolling out stimulus measures.
Global COVID-19 inoculation projects are also set to lend a hand to the recovery of business activities, the ministry added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
IU donates 500 mln won for underprivileged on her birthday
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
NCT Dream's 1st full album becomes 'million seller'
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
(News Focus) Lifting of U.S. missile restrictions signifies Seoul's missile sovereignty, Washington's China strategy: experts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to end bilateral missile guidelines
-
S. Korea confirms 1st 'breakthrough' COVID-19 case
-
(LEAD) (ROUNDUP) Moon, Biden share commitment to vaccine partnership, N.K. dialogue
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna