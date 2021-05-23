Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 May 23, 2021

SEOUL, May. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/15 Cloudy 30

Incheon 22/15 Cloudy 30

Suwon 26/13 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 27/15 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 27/14 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/13 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 30/18 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 28/13 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 29/15 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/17 Cloudy 30

Daegu 29/15 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/18 Cloudy 30

(END)

