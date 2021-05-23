N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
TOKYO, May 23 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean ship presumed to be on a U.N. Security Council blacklist has sunk in waters off Japan, a source said Sunday.
The 5,500-ton freighter Chongbong sank in waters off Shimane Prefecture in western Japan at around 2:32 p.m. on Saturday, according to the source from Japan's maritime authorities.
The vessel appeared to have been on its way to Songrim Port in North Korea's southwestern province of Hwanghae after leaving Chongjin, a port in its northeastern region.
It was said to have been carrying about 6,500 tons of iron when it sunk. All 21 crew members on board were rescued by a North Korean oil ship passing nearby, the source said.
A North Korean vessel named "Chongbong" is included in a UNSC sanction list announced in March 2016. It has yet to be confirmed whether they are the same ship.
(END)
