Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:13 May 24, 2021

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea moves one step closer to U.S. from tightrope walk between U.S. and China (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon secures continuity on denuclearization, confirms U.S.' soft-line approach to N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- Closer alliance between S. Korea and U.S. increases 'China risk' (Donga llbo)
-- Some senior officials make 1 bln won in profit by taking advantage of special housing supply scheme in Sejong (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon secures policy coordination with U.S. on N. Korea, Biden secures keeping China in check (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea and U.S. restore their alliance (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon has close ties with Biden (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. expand omnidirectional 'global alliance,' beyond security (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, U.S. smile big as their alliance evolves (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea becomes pushover of Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton products sold out in S. Korea even after price hiked seven times (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea. U.S. open door of economic alliance beyond security (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon, Biden wrap up 'best summit ever' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon, Biden agree to bolster chip alliance, end missile pact (Korea Herald)
-- South Korea-US alliance expands beyond security (Korea Times)
(END)

