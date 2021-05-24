Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea moves one step closer to U.S. from tightrope walk between U.S. and China (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon secures continuity on denuclearization, confirms U.S.' soft-line approach to N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- Closer alliance between S. Korea and U.S. increases 'China risk' (Donga llbo)

-- Some senior officials make 1 bln won in profit by taking advantage of special housing supply scheme in Sejong (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon secures policy coordination with U.S. on N. Korea, Biden secures keeping China in check (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea and U.S. restore their alliance (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon has close ties with Biden (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S. expand omnidirectional 'global alliance,' beyond security (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea, U.S. smile big as their alliance evolves (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea becomes pushover of Louis Vuitton, Louis Vuitton products sold out in S. Korea even after price hiked seven times (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea. U.S. open door of economic alliance beyond security (Korea Economic Daily)

