(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 24)

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) has made a fuss about Korea's property taxation system and real estate rules by replacing the head of a special committee on real estate, but came to produce little. The committee only agreed to one change — raising the threshold for the temporary exemption on property tax to 900 million won ($800,000) in appraised value from the previous 600 million won. The committee failed to discuss the adjustment of the pace of the rise in appraisal value, which becomes the basis for levies, or reach a decision on easing a capital gains tax or comprehensive estate ownership tax due to disagreements in the party.