(LEAD) Defense ministry holds meeting with residents near THAAD base
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with launch of meeting; ADDS 2nd photo, comments)
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Defense ministry officials held a meeting with residents around a U.S. THAAD missile defense base Monday in an effort to address their concerns, the ministry said, as protests against the base have shown no signs of letting up.
Residents in the central county of Seongju have long opposed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base in their town, resulting in clashes with police every time the government brings construction equipment and other items to the base.
Monday's meeting took place at the county government office and was attended by Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min, County Gov. Lee Byoung-hwan and representatives from multiple regional organizations, according to the ministry.
"We have continued communicating with the Seongju county, and today's meeting is part of that communication process," ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said during a regular press briefing.
The ministry said the talks were to focus on addressing environmental and other concerns about the base.
"We hope the defense ministry and Seongju County can become partners for coexistence and protect national security and achieve regional development at the same time," the ministry said in a release, vowing to push for various resident support programs.
The U.S. base was established in 2017, though the current deployment is temporary pending the results of an environmental assessment study now under way.
The government has said that recent shipments of goods onto the base were not meant to upgrade the unit but to guarantee basic living conditions for troops there. Still, residents have claimed that the moves are part of preparations for officially deploying the THAAD battery.
"As construction could not proceed as planned for about a year or two, the living conditions of South Korean and U.S. troops there are at their worst level. We are trying to improve that as soon as possible," Boo said.
As an integral part of the U.S.-led missile defense system, THAAD is designed to shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles at a high altitude in their terminal phase, using a hit-to-kill method.
Seoul and Washington have stressed that the system aims to better cope with the growing missile threats posed by North Korea.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
-
Moon says he got 'surprise gifts' from U.S. over vaccine, N. Korea envoy
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
(2nd LD) New cases under 600 for 2nd day on fewer tests, distancing rules again extended