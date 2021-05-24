New cases under 600 for 2nd day on fewer tests, distancing rules again extended
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 600 for the second straight day Monday on fewer tests over the weekend, with a rebound in the reproduction rate, coupled with sporadic cluster infections, straining the country's antivirus fight.
The country reported 538 more COVID-19 cases, including 513 local infections, raising the total caseload to 136,467, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The daily caseload stood at 585 on Sunday and 666 on Saturday.
There were three additional virus deaths, raising the total to 1,934.
Starting Monday, South Korea extended its tight social distancing scheme by three more weeks through June 13.
Currently, the greater Seoul area, home to more than half of the country's 52 million people, is under Level 2 social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier scheme, while the rest of the country is mostly subject to Level 1.5 distancing.
The guidelines limit operating hours of restaurants and bars to 10 p.m., with gatherings of five or more people banned nationwide. South Korea, however, has never imposed a full lockdown.
On Sunday, authorities said the country's reproduction rate reached 1.04, indicating that a COVID-19 patient transmits the virus to at least one person. It marked the first time for the figure to hover above one since mid-April.
South Korea has been grappling with sporadic cluster infections nationwide and more transmissible variant strains of COVID-19.
The country has reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 variant strains from Britain, South Africa, Brazil and India.
Meanwhile, the country's inoculation scheme is expected to gather pace on increased shipments of vaccines.
Since late February, South Korea has completed the inoculation of 1.74 people, or 3.4 percent of the country's 52-million population.
A total of 3.79 million people, or 7.4 percent, have received their first shots. AstraZeneca's vaccine has been given to 2.06 million people, while 1.73 million have received that of Pfizer.
Under the country's vaccination blueprint, the country aims to inoculate 13 million people by the end of June and achieve herd immunity by November.
Of the locally transmitted cases, 136 came from Seoul, and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province accounted for 120.
Imported cases came to 25, raising the total to 1,934.
The number of patients in serious or critical condition came to 144, down five from the previous day.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 126,427, up 546 from a day earlier.
