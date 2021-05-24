Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

May 24, 2021

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/16 Cloudy 0

Incheon 21/15 Cloudy 0

Suwon 24/15 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 25/16 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 25/17 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 26/15 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 26/19 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 25/16 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 25/17 Rain 0

Jeju 23/17 Rain 10

Daegu 27/18 Sunny 60

Busan 23/18 Rain 20

