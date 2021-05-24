Seoul stocks open tad lower on inflation worries
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Monday, weighed down by investor concerns of early post-pandemic inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.13 points, or 0.1 percent, to 3,153.29 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI got off to a weak start as accelerating inflation may sap demand for risky assets.
Top cap Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.22 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver shed 1.39 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 2.09 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.22 percent, but top automaker Hyundai Motor advanced 0.66 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,127.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.75 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
