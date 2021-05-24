Ulsan extend K League lead at top with win, as rival club falters again

A half dozen Ulsan players have reportedly been named to the 50-man provisional roster for the Tokyo Olympics, and those players are scheduled to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. It will rule them out for the next league match on Saturday, against Jeju United, with all other Olympic-bound athletes and hopefuls encouraged to take some time off after receiving their shots. The Korea Baseball Organization, for instance, canceled all games scheduled for Tuesday, because players on the provisional national baseball team will get their second doses Monday.