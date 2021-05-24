Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Europe-based trio named to Olympic football team ahead of Tokyo tuneups
SEOUL -- A trio of Europe-based players were named to the South Korean men's Olympic football team on Monday, as they prepare to host Ghana in a pair of tuneup matches for the Tokyo Summer Games.
Head coach Kim Hak-bum unveiled his 28-man roster that will host Ghana at Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, Jeju Island: first at 7 p.m. on June 12 and again at 8 p.m. on June 15.
-----------------
BOK to conduct mock test on functionality of digital currency
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Monday it plans to carry out a mock test on the functionality of a central bank-issued digital currency (CBDC), as the bank seeks to study the potential introduction of a new cryptocurrency.
The BOK said it plans to pick an operator of the mock test via bidding to check how CBDC functions in a virtual space. The test is expected to start in August and run until June next year.
-----------------
S. Korea to designate killer whale as protected species
SEOUL -- South Korea's oceans ministry said Monday it will seek to include killer whales in its list of protected marine species as the country plans to bolster measures to preserve marine mammals in line with tightened global environment rules.
The move came in line with efforts to meet the requirements of the Marine Mammal Protection Act of the United States, which centers on bolstering protection of animals, including dolphins and whales, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
-----------------
Biz sentiment falls for June amid pandemic: poll
SEOUL -- South Korea's business sentiment slightly fell for June due to deteriorating profitability in the manufacturing industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, a local think tank said Monday.
The business survey index (BSI) of the country's top 600 companies by sales reached 102.6 for next month, down 5.1 points from May, the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI) said in a statement.
-----------------
S. Korea starts construction of smart farm in Kazakhstan
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Monday it has launched a pilot project to build a smart farm in Kazakhstan, as the country seeks to boost exports of smart-farming solutions.
The construction is expected to be completed in October, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
-----------------
Military extends antivirus scheme for another three weeks
SEOUL -- The defense ministry on Monday extended the current social distancing rules for the military for another three weeks, which allow service members to take vacations in a limited manner.
The Level 2 scheme, which was supposed to expire Sunday, will be in place until June 13 in line with the government's COVID-19 guidance, according to the ministry. It is the third-highest level in the five-tier alert system
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS scoops up four Billboard Awards
SEOUL -- K-pop boy band BTS has won four prizes, including the major title of Top Selling Song, at this year's Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), the most for the group at the event ever.
The septet was awarded Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and the fan-voted Top Social Artist during the BBMA ceremony that was aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time).
-----------------
N. Korea keeps mum on S. Korea-U.S. summit
SEOUL -- North Korea has stayed mum on the results of last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden amid questions about how Pyongyang will react to Biden's willingness to engage diplomatically with the country.
At the summit meeting on Friday (Washington time), the two leaders agreed to engage diplomatically with the North to work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. They also reaffirmed that dialogue will be pushed based on previous agreements, including the 2018 Singapore deal between the North and the U.S.
----------------
(LEAD) New cases under 600 for 2nd day on fewer tests, distancing rules again extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 600 for the second straight day Monday on fewer tests over the weekend, with a rebound in the reproduction rate, coupled with sporadic cluster infections, straining the country's antivirus fight.
The country reported 538 more COVID-19 cases, including 513 local infections, raising the total caseload to 136,467, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The daily caseload stood at 585 on Sunday and 666 on Saturday.
-----------------
'F9' tops 1 mln admissions in first week of release
SEOUL -- "F9," the latest chapter in the "Fast and Furious" series, has topped 1 million attendees in its first week of release in South Korea, local box office data showed Monday.
The action blockbuster attracted 628,000 people over the Friday-Sunday period, bringing its combined total to 1.13 million, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
-----------------
Unification minister says Moon-Biden summit creates 'sufficient' conditions for dialogue with N. Korea
SEOUL -- Last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden created "sufficient" conditions needed to resume the long-stalled dialogue with North Korea, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday.
On Friday (U.S. time), Moon and Biden held their first face-to-face summit in Washington and agreed to engage diplomatically with North Korea and take "pragmatic" steps to reduce tensions, while reaffirming that dialogue will be pushed based on previous agreements, including the 2018 Singapore deal between the North and the U.S.
-----------------
Defense ministry to hold meeting with residents near THAAD base
SEOUL -- Defense ministry officials were to hold a meeting with residents around a U.S. THAAD missile defense base Monday in an effort to address their concerns, the ministry said, as protests against the base have shown no signs of letting up.
Residents in the central county of Seongju have long opposed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base in their town, resulting in clashes with police every time the government brings construction equipment and other items to the base.
