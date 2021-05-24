KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 64,100 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 166,500 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 78,200 UP 3,700
DL 83,200 DN 400
HITEJINRO 35,950 DN 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 117,500 UP 3,500
ShinhanGroup 41,000 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 19,700 UP 100
SK hynix 119,500 DN 3,000
KIA CORP. 82,300 DN 400
Youngpoong 704,000 UP 10,000
KCC 334,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 111,000 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 8,130 UP 230
CHONGKUNDANG 127,000 DN 2,000
ORION Holdings 16,900 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 23,650 DN 350
Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 UP 450
Daesang 28,650 UP 750
SKNetworks 5,510 DN 20
AmoreG 74,000 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 228,000 UP 500
BukwangPharm 20,500 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,100 DN 1,800
Daewoong 35,850 DN 1,750
SamyangFood 84,500 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,200 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 451,500 UP 11,500
TaekwangInd 1,168,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,670 0
HyundaiEng&Const 53,200 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 46,500 DN 2,300
SamsungF&MIns 208,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,550 DN 300
Kogas 31,500 DN 200
Hanwha 31,700 UP 900
DB HiTek 51,200 DN 2,900
CJ 108,000 UP 3,500
JWPHARMA 27,750 DN 350
LGInt 33,400 UP 150
