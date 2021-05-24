KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
F&F Holdings 44,100 DN 18,900
GCH Corp 34,800 DN 2,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,200 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 302,000 0
LG Corp. 126,500 0
Nongshim 287,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 92,200 DN 3,700
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,000 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,230 0
Hyosung 98,900 DN 1,600
BoryungPharm 22,150 DN 250
L&L 13,800 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,800 DN 1,900
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,200 DN 300
LOTTE 35,400 DN 350
KAL 29,650 UP 100
GS Retail 36,950 UP 350
Ottogi 547,000 DN 2,000
Binggrae 60,600 UP 600
LotteChilsung 158,000 UP 4,000
GS E&C 43,600 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 635,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,800 UP 250
POSCO 355,500 DN 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 85,100 UP 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 179,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,700 UP 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 4,645 UP 80
KPIC 270,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,000 0
SKC 130,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 50,000 0
SamsungElec 79,700 DN 400
NHIS 13,350 UP 150
SK Discovery 51,700 DN 1,300
LS 67,400 DN 2,000
GC Corp 346,000 DN 22,500
NamsunAlum 3,535 DN 115
MERITZ SECU 4,455 UP 180
HtlShilla 91,200 UP 200
(MORE)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
-
Moon says he got 'surprise gifts' from U.S. over vaccine, N. Korea envoy
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
(LEAD) Moon leaves U.S. after visit for summit with Biden