F&F Holdings 44,100 DN 18,900

GCH Corp 34,800 DN 2,500

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,200 DN 1,000

Shinsegae 302,000 0

LG Corp. 126,500 0

Nongshim 287,000 UP 1,500

SGBC 92,200 DN 3,700

POSCO CHEMICAL 147,000 DN 500

YUNGJIN PHARM 6,230 0

Hyosung 98,900 DN 1,600

BoryungPharm 22,150 DN 250

L&L 13,800 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 59,800 DN 1,900

HYUNDAI STEEL 53,200 DN 300

LOTTE 35,400 DN 350

KAL 29,650 UP 100

GS Retail 36,950 UP 350

Ottogi 547,000 DN 2,000

Binggrae 60,600 UP 600

LotteChilsung 158,000 UP 4,000

GS E&C 43,600 DN 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 635,000 DN 8,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,800 UP 250

POSCO 355,500 DN 4,500

SPC SAMLIP 85,100 UP 1,800

SAMSUNG SDS 179,500 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,700 UP 1,200

KUMHOTIRE 4,645 UP 80

KPIC 270,500 DN 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 10,000 0

SKC 130,000 DN 1,000

DB INSURANCE 50,000 0

SamsungElec 79,700 DN 400

NHIS 13,350 UP 150

SK Discovery 51,700 DN 1,300

LS 67,400 DN 2,000

GC Corp 346,000 DN 22,500

NamsunAlum 3,535 DN 115

MERITZ SECU 4,455 UP 180

HtlShilla 91,200 UP 200

(MORE)