Hanmi Science 66,600 DN 3,300

SamsungElecMech 164,000 DN 4,000

Hanssem 106,500 DN 2,500

TAEYOUNG E&C 12,500 DN 100

IlyangPharm 37,050 DN 950

KSOE 148,000 UP 5,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,750 DN 850

OCI 121,500 DN 6,000

LS ELECTRIC 55,100 DN 300

KorZinc 461,500 DN 2,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,870 UP 10

SYC 62,400 UP 900

HyundaiMipoDock 90,700 UP 2,400

IS DONGSEO 62,700 DN 1,000

S-Oil 94,300 UP 300

LG Innotek 190,500 DN 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 280,000 DN 4,000

HMM 47,750 UP 1,650

HYUNDAI WIA 79,000 DN 2,500

KumhoPetrochem 222,500 UP 500

Mobis 279,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,500 UP 800

HDC HOLDINGS 13,700 DN 50

S-1 79,500 UP 400

ZINUS 92,900 UP 200

Hanchem 237,000 DN 8,500

DWS 42,450 DN 900

KEPCO 24,900 UP 1,250

SamsungSecu 45,100 UP 650

KG DONGBU STL 19,500 UP 100

SKTelecom 314,500 UP 5,000

SNT MOTIV 61,100 DN 1,800

HyundaiElev 50,800 DN 100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,950 DN 250

Hanon Systems 16,550 UP 300

SK 265,000 DN 4,500

ShinpoongPharm 64,600 DN 1,200

Handsome 45,250 UP 200

Asiana Airlines 15,250 DN 100

COWAY 80,800 UP 800

(MORE)