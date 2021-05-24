KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 66,600 DN 3,300
SamsungElecMech 164,000 DN 4,000
Hanssem 106,500 DN 2,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,500 DN 100
IlyangPharm 37,050 DN 950
KSOE 148,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,750 DN 850
OCI 121,500 DN 6,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,100 DN 300
KorZinc 461,500 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,870 UP 10
SYC 62,400 UP 900
HyundaiMipoDock 90,700 UP 2,400
IS DONGSEO 62,700 DN 1,000
S-Oil 94,300 UP 300
LG Innotek 190,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 280,000 DN 4,000
HMM 47,750 UP 1,650
HYUNDAI WIA 79,000 DN 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 222,500 UP 500
Mobis 279,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,500 UP 800
HDC HOLDINGS 13,700 DN 50
S-1 79,500 UP 400
ZINUS 92,900 UP 200
Hanchem 237,000 DN 8,500
DWS 42,450 DN 900
KEPCO 24,900 UP 1,250
SamsungSecu 45,100 UP 650
KG DONGBU STL 19,500 UP 100
SKTelecom 314,500 UP 5,000
SNT MOTIV 61,100 DN 1,800
HyundaiElev 50,800 DN 100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,950 DN 250
Hanon Systems 16,550 UP 300
SK 265,000 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 64,600 DN 1,200
Handsome 45,250 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 15,250 DN 100
COWAY 80,800 UP 800
(MORE)
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
Moon says he got 'surprise gifts' from U.S. over vaccine, N. Korea envoy
(2nd LD) New cases under 600 for 2nd day on fewer tests, distancing rules again extended