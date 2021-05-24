LOTTE SHOPPING 112,500 UP 500

IBK 10,600 UP 100

DONGSUH 29,950 DN 50

SamsungEng 19,400 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 DN 1,000

PanOcean 6,730 UP 30

SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 DN 150

CheilWorldwide 24,350 UP 700

KT 32,600 UP 1,500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL218000 UP500

LOTTE TOUR 19,750 DN 100

LG Uplus 15,100 UP 450

SAMSUNG LIFE 84,500 UP 800

KT&G 82,500 0

DHICO 14,550 UP 650

Doosanfc 39,650 DN 1,250

LG Display 22,900 UP 100

Kangwonland 25,550 DN 100

NAVER 355,500 DN 4,500

Kakao 116,500 DN 500

NCsoft 846,000 DN 7,000

KIWOOM 121,500 DN 2,500

DSME 33,550 DN 550

DSINFRA 11,000 UP 400

DWEC 7,760 UP 190

DongwonF&B 227,500 UP 2,500

KEPCO KPS 40,800 UP 300

LGH&H 1,505,000 DN 2,000

LGCHEM 892,000 DN 2,000

KEPCO E&C 49,150 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,500 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,200 DN 600

LGELECTRONICS 149,500 0

Celltrion 262,000 DN 6,500

Huchems 21,600 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 DN 6,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,300 UP 500

KIH 103,500 UP 500

LOTTE Himart 37,550 DN 1,000

GS 46,050 DN 100

(MORE)