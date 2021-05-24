KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 112,500 UP 500
IBK 10,600 UP 100
DONGSUH 29,950 DN 50
SamsungEng 19,400 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 136,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 6,730 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 32,050 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 24,350 UP 700
KT 32,600 UP 1,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL218000 UP500
LOTTE TOUR 19,750 DN 100
LG Uplus 15,100 UP 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 84,500 UP 800
KT&G 82,500 0
DHICO 14,550 UP 650
Doosanfc 39,650 DN 1,250
LG Display 22,900 UP 100
Kangwonland 25,550 DN 100
NAVER 355,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 116,500 DN 500
NCsoft 846,000 DN 7,000
KIWOOM 121,500 DN 2,500
DSME 33,550 DN 550
DSINFRA 11,000 UP 400
DWEC 7,760 UP 190
DongwonF&B 227,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 40,800 UP 300
LGH&H 1,505,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 892,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 49,150 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,200 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 149,500 0
Celltrion 262,000 DN 6,500
Huchems 21,600 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,300 UP 500
KIH 103,500 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 37,550 DN 1,000
GS 46,050 DN 100
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
BTS to perform on 'Good Morning America' summer concert series
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
Moon says he got 'surprise gifts' from U.S. over vaccine, N. Korea envoy
(2nd LD) New cases under 600 for 2nd day on fewer tests, distancing rules again extended