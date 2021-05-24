KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 29,600 DN 300
LIG Nex1 43,350 UP 3,850
Fila Holdings 53,600 DN 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,300 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 3,875 UP 110
AMOREPACIFIC 286,000 UP 2,500
FOOSUNG 9,820 DN 180
SK Innovation 271,500 DN 8,500
POONGSAN 40,000 DN 900
KBFinancialGroup 56,900 UP 600
Hansae 25,100 UP 700
LG HAUSYS 98,400 0
Youngone Corp 46,750 UP 500
CSWIND 70,000 DN 2,700
GKL 17,000 UP 50
KOLON IND 58,400 DN 800
HanmiPharm 333,500 DN 12,000
BNK Financial Group 7,900 UP 180
emart 155,000 UP 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY487 50 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 55,700 DN 500
HANJINKAL 63,700 DN 500
DoubleUGames 66,600 UP 1,800
CUCKOO 138,000 DN 500
COSMAX 117,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 61,200 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 858,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 63,400 UP 3,800
Doosan Bobcat 48,250 DN 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,250 UP 200
Netmarble 137,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S71600 UP200
ORION 118,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,000 UP 650
BGF Retail 173,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 246,000 DN 5,500
HDC-OP 27,950 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 UP 150
HYBE 263,500 UP 2,000
