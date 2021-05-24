DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Monday recommended the government provide fully vaccinated people with incentives, such as exemptions from self-quarantine and the gatherings ban, in order to speed up the government's vaccine campaign, party officials said Monday.
In a ruling party-government meeting, the DP's COVID-19 vaccine committee made such a recommendation to health authorities regarding those who have completed their vaccine regimens, according to committee chairperson Rep. Jean Hye-sook.
Currently, the greater Seoul area is under Level 2 social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier scheme, while the rest of the country is mostly subject to Level 1.5 distancing.
Operating hours of commercial establishments, such as restaurants and bars, are also restricted to 10 p.m., with private gatherings of five or more people banned nationwide.
According to Jean, the DP also proposed that vaccinated people be allowed to freely enter senior citizen centers and public welfare centers.
It also suggested the idea of lifting the current age restriction on vaccines so that those seeking early vaccination ahead of their age-corresponding schedule can be allowed to receive jabs.
The DP also recommended that fully vaccinated people be exempt from the 10 p.m. business restrictions and that small business owners get priority in vaccination ahead of others.
The officials from the Office of Government Policy Coordination and the health ministry replied that they will consider measures that proactively take into consideration such incentives, according to Jean.
The meeting also covered the topic of loosening the scope of mandatory mask wearing and the adoption of a "vaccine passport."
"A policy of providing quarantine exemptions under mutual recognition of vaccine passports with other nations is highly needed," Jean said.
Rep. Park Wan-joo, head of the DP's policy committee, also stressed the importance of incentivizing people to get vaccinated, saying that "we must induce voluntary participation by providing palpable incentives to those who have completed vaccinations," Park said.
