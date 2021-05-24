S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 24, 2021
All News 16:31 May 24, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.593 0.593 0.0
2-year TB 0.910 0.898 +1.2
3-year TB 1.116 1.095 +2.1
10-year TB 2.120 2.123 -0.3
2-year MSB 0.924 0.911 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.876 1.861 +1.5
91-day CD 0.660 0.660 0.0

