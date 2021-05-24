Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New cases under 600 for 2nd day on fewer tests, distancing rules again extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed below 600 for the second straight day Monday on fewer tests over the weekend, with a rebound in the reproduction rate, coupled with sporadic cluster infections, straining the country's antivirus fight.
The country reported 538 more COVID-19 cases, including 513 local infections, raising the total caseload to 136,467, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. The daily caseload stood at 666 on Saturday and 585 on Sunday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Defense ministry holds meeting with residents near THAAD base
SEOUL -- Defense ministry officials held a meeting with residents around a U.S. THAAD missile defense base Monday in an effort to address their concerns, the ministry said, as protests against the base have shown no signs of letting up.
Residents in the central county of Seongju have long opposed the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base in their town, resulting in clashes with police every time the government brings construction equipment and other items to the base.
-----------------
Vice FM expects China to 'highly assess' S. Korea for not mentioning Beijing in Moon-Biden statement
SEOUL -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said Monday he believes China will think highly of the fact that a joint statement issued after last week's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden made no mention of China.
The statement, issued after the summit Friday (Washington time), stressed "the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the first time the Taiwan issue has been included in a joint summit statement between Seoul and Washington.
-----------------
Son Heung-min willing to represent S. Korea at Olympics: coach
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min famously helped his country to the gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Three years later, the national football icon would like to do the same at the Olympics in Tokyo.
To hear Kim Hak-bum, head coach of the South Korean Olympic football team, tell it on Monday, motivation or drive to compete for the country at the Summer Games is not a concern for Son.
-----------------
Kia to again suspend U.S. plant over chip shortage
SEOUL -- Kia Corp., South Korea's No. 2 carmaker, plans to suspend its factory in the United States for two days later this week due to a semiconductor shortage, company officials said Monday.
Kia plans to idle its assembly line in Georgia from Thursday to Friday over a chip shortage, following its two-day factory suspension last month, they said.
-----------------
Gov't to announce new museum plan for late Samsung chief's artworks in June
SEOUL -- The government plans to make a decision by next month on the construction of a new museum to house donations from the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee's vast art collection, officials at the culture ministry said Monday.
Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hwang Hee plans to announce details of a new art museum for around 23,000 artworks and artifacts donated by Lee's family, in June, the officials said.
-----------------
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Monday recommended the government provide fully vaccinated people with incentives, such as exemptions from self-quarantine and the gatherings ban, in order to speed up the government's vaccine campaign, party officials said Monday.
In a ruling party-government meeting, the DP's COVID-19 vaccine committee made such a recommendation to health authorities regarding those who have completed their vaccine regimens, according to committee chairperson Rep. Jean Hye-sook.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 3rd day on inflation concerns
SEOUL -- South Korea's stock market extended its losing streak to a third session Monday, weighed down by concerns of early post-pandemic inflation. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.12 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 3,144.3 points.
