Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:14 May 25, 2021

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, China relations avoid 'stormy scenes' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- China says 'interference in Taiwan intolerable' as Korea, U.S. stick together (Kookmin Daily)
-- China warns against 'interference' in Taiwan issues by S. Korea, U.S. (Donga llbo)
-- Abandoned stray dogs attack humans (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Leftover vaccines from nursing hospitals go to waste (Segye Times)
-- Reform plan seeks to require prior consent before launching prosecution probe into government (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S. forge future alliance on 6G, quantum technology (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Climate Seoul declaration' to delve into cohabitation between advanced, developing nations (Hankyoreh)
-- China warns against 'playing with fire' in Taiwan issues (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. imposes zero transfer tax on 500 mln-won profit from selling house (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- A virtual world, metaverse is emerging (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Summit shows Korean tilt away from China (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- U.S. ready to engage with N.K.: Blinken (Korea Herald)
-- Korea faces China dilemma after fruitful U.S. summit (Korea Times)
(END)

