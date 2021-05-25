(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 25)

The U.S. also pledged to provide vaccines for all 550,000 Korean military personnel. That falls short of a vaccine swap deal South Korea had been pushing for with the U.S., failing to get the U.S. to provide spare vaccines first to Korea, which would return the favor later after it gained sufficient stocks. For Korea, early vaccine supply is crucial in overcoming the pandemic; however, the U.S. said it could not afford to provide "special favors" only for Korea.