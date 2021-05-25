S. Korea's exports of kimchi up 35 pct in Jan.-April
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of kimchi advanced a whopping 35 percent on-year in the first four months of 2021, data showed Tuesday, on the growing demand for healthier foodstuffs amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
Outbound shipments of kimchi reached US$61.1 million over the January-April period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish normally made of fermented cabbage, salt and hot peppers and is eaten with almost all meals.
The fermented dish is considered to boost the body's immunity.
By destinations, exports to Japan accounted for the largest portion of $31 million over the January-April period, followed by the United States with $11 million and Europe with $5.5 million, the data showed.
Exports of kimchi reached a fresh high in 2020, posting $144 million. The amount broke the previous yearly record of $106.61 million tallied in 2012.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) K-pop act GFriend bids farewell to fans after 6 years
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people