Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 May 25, 2021
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/13 Rain 10
Incheon 18/13 Rain 10
Suwon 19/12 Rain 10
Cheongju 21/13 Rain 0
Daejeon 21/13 Rain 0
Chuncheon 20/12 Rain 30
Gangneung 21/15 Rain 60
Jeonju 22/14 Rain 0
Gwangju 22/14 Rain 0
Jeju 24/18 Sunny 10
Daegu 24/14 Rain 0
Busan 25/16 Rain 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
Most Saved
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS company teams up with education foundation to develop Korean learning material
-
(LEAD) K-pop act GFriend bids farewell to fans after 6 years
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel