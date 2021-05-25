Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:03 May 25, 2021

SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/13 Rain 10

Incheon 18/13 Rain 10

Suwon 19/12 Rain 10

Cheongju 21/13 Rain 0

Daejeon 21/13 Rain 0

Chuncheon 20/12 Rain 30

Gangneung 21/15 Rain 60

Jeonju 22/14 Rain 0

Gwangju 22/14 Rain 0

Jeju 24/18 Sunny 10

Daegu 24/14 Rain 0

Busan 25/16 Rain 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!