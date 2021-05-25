S. Korea to open int'l maritime defense expo next month
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will hold a biennial international maritime defense exhibition in the southeastern city of Busan next month, the Navy said Tuesday.
The four-day International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition (MADEX) 2021 will kick off on June 9, bringing together around 110 defense companies from seven countries and naval representatives from more than 20 countries, according to the military.
At the exhibition, the Navy said it will display the country's cutting-edge maritime weapons systems, along with various defense items from around the globe.
"We will support overseas naval representatives' visits to South Korean defense firms to promote exports, and seek maritime security cooperation through various bilateral meetings," a Navy officer said.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the organizers said they will check visitors' temperatures with social distancing rules in place and have a temporary isolation facility ready for foreign guests who develop symptoms.
The Busan city is currently under Level 1.5 social distancing guidelines, the second lowest in the country's five-tier scheme.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
