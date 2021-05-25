3 out of 4 Americans view N. Korea's denuclearization as 'important' issue: survey
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- Three out of 4 Americans view denuclearization of North Korea as an "important" issue that should be resolved, a survey showed Tuesday.
According to the survey of 1,000 American people by the Korea Economic Institute of America, a Washington-based think tank, 75 percent said it is "very important" or "important" for the United States to reach an agreement for North Korea's denuclearization.
Of those surveyed, 54 percent supported a "preliminary deal" that would "partially" dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons capabilities, while 13 percent said they do not support such a deal.
The survey showed that 69 percent of the respondents supported the U.S. following the lead of South Korea in denuclearization talks with North Korea, while 61 percent said that cooperation between Seoul and Washington is important in addressing North Korea issues.
Fifty-seven percent of those polled viewed North Korea as an "adversary," the highest percentage among all countries. Russia, China and Iran came next, with 52 percent, 48 percent and 48 percent, respectively, according to the survey.
