The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 May 25, 2021
SEOUL, May. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.62 0.62
3-M 0.65 0.65
6-M 0.69 0.69
12-M 0.80 0.80
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(URGENT) BTS wins Top Selling Song at Billboard Music Awards, scooping up four titles
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
BTS single 'Butter' sets fresh 24-hour YouTube view record
Most Saved
-
BTS says music is 'best answer' to its ceaseless questions
-
BTS set to return with new single 'Butter,' hype runs high
-
(LEAD) Hype runs high as BTS returns with new single 'Butter'
-
(LEAD) K-pop act GFriend bids farewell to fans after 6 years
-
(LEAD) Samsung Biologics signs vaccine production deal with Moderna
-
Stray dog menace poses growing threat to people
-
(LEAD) 'China is aware Moon-Biden statement targets China despite no mention of Beijing': Chinese amb.
-
N. Korean ship presumed to be on U.N. sanctions list sinks off Japan: source
-
U.S. raises travel advisory on Japan to highest Level 4: Do Not Travel
-
DP recommends gov't offer distancing rule exemptions for fully vaccinated people