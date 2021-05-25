Veterans affairs minister in Colombia to express thanks for Korean War participation
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The veterans affairs minister is on a visit to Colombia this week to pay tribute to the country's 1950-53 Korean War veterans, his office said Tuesday.
Minister Hwang Ki-chul arrived in the Latin American country on Monday (Colombia time) for a three-day visit to strengthen the bilateral friendship and expand cooperation in veterans affairs, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.
Later Monday, Hwang visited a rehab center for Korean War veterans and the Navy headquarters where he met with senior military officers.
"Hwang expressed gratitude to the Colombian Navy for sending three warships during the Korean War and suggested developing the two countries' friendly ties in the defense sector," an official said.
Colombia was the only Latin American country to dispatch troops to the three-year conflict. Around Colombian 5,100 soldiers fought in the war under the U.N. flag against the North Korean forces backed by the Soviet Union and China.
The war left 213 Colombians killed and 448 wounded.
