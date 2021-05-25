Seoul stocks extend gains late Tue. morning on easing inflation worries
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning as investor sentiment remained high, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments that helped ease concerns over early post-pandemic inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 22.27 points, or 0.71 percent, to reach 3,166.57 points as of 11:20 a.m.
After a three-day retreat, stocks traded bullish amid strong institutional buying, tracking the Wall Street gains.
Overnight, the tech-laden Nasdaq gained 1.41 percent, as the Fed's key officials said the recent price hikes and supply shortages may be temporary. The Dow Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rebounded 0.54 percent and 0.99 percent, respectively.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.75 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.51 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver declined 0.28 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 2.21 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.22 percent, but leading chemical firm LG Chem climbed 0.67 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,123.45 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.65 won from the previous session's close.
